Cheney & Her J6 Democrat Team Are Fighting with Each Other

The unholy alliance of Liz Cheney and far-left Democrats on the J6 team is coming apart over the final report on the January 6th riot. Members who worked on different teams accused the committee of becoming a “Cheney 2024 campaign.” One team looked at actions taken before the riot and other teams looked at actions of militias. They say their reports are ignored and they worked very hard on them.

Cheney only wants Trump-related information released and claims their work was “shoddy.”

Some Democrats on the panel want Cheney to run as an Independent to take votes from Donald Trump or just troll him and damage his candidacy. That’s all they care about.

For her part, Cheney’s spokesperson and Committee spokesperson accuses the complaining staff of producing shoddy or biased work.

Cheney who lost her primary by nearly 40% only wants the report to be about Donald Trump.

Her goose is cooked. She campaigned against Republicans and for Democrats in this recent election. But Democrats can’t stand her either.

THE BIASED REPORT

A Washington Post story quoted fifteen former and current staffers, who remain anonymous, are concerned that anything unrelated to Trump won’t be included.

“Several committee staff members were floored earlier this month when they were told that a draft report would focus almost entirely on Trump and the work of the committee’s “Gold Team,” excluding reams of other investigative work,” the Post reports.

“We all came from prestigious jobs, dropping what we were doing because we were told this would be an important fact-finding investigation that would inform the public,” said one former committee staffer. “But when [the committee] became a Cheney 2024 campaign, many of us became discouraged.”

“Some of us have lamented that the J6 Committee could have been so much more than a one-sided, highly partisan investigation.”

They should have insisted on balanced hearings but didn’t. We call their belated regrets bogus.

PROFESSOR TURLEY RESPONDS

Prof. Turley wrote on his blog, “the focus on a single approved narrative gave the hearings the feel of an infomercial selling a product that most of us bought two years earlier.”

Staffers are turning on Cheney over her objections. Cheney’s spokesman Jeremy Adler said that the staffers in the other teams produced “subpar material” full of “liberal biases.”

Turley writes: “The Democrats in the final hearing hammered away at documents showing that the agency knew about violent threats in the days leading up to Jan. 6th. However, the Democrats have refused to pursue the lack of preparations on Capitol Hill as a focus of the hearing. On the day of the riot, many of us noted (before the breach of security) that there was a relatively light police presence around the Capitol despite the obvious risk of a riot. Once the crowd surged, they quickly were able to gain access to the building. Conservative media have featured a video showing an officer standing by as crowds poured into the building.”…

“Moreover, at some point, officers may have shifted to deescalating as crowds surged into the building. The question is why there were not more substantial barriers, like those used at the White House. Instead, some barriers were composed of a few officers using their bikes.

“The available evidence indicates that the House was warned and that the need for National Guard deployments were discussed. There is a concern that, after criticizing such deployment and fencing around the White House in the earlier riots, the Democrats did not want to be seen following the same course.”

“An Inspector General report indicated that police were restricted by Congress in what they could use on that day. Previously, it was disclosed that offers of National Guard support were not accepted prior to the protests. The D.C. government under Mayor Muriel Bowser used only a small number of guardsmen in traffic positions.”

Some Democrat panel members and Liz Cheney were uninterested.

The Republican House will investigate.

