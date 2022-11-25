Fauci’s Gone! He Behaved Stupidly on His Way Out

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave his final presser as the Director of NIAID and White House advisor. As the highest-paid public ‘servant,’ Tony kept in character during the presser and behaved stupidly. He wants you to get tested with a test that doesn’t work with a vaccine that doesn’t work as advertised for an illness that most people are now immune to.

“My message — and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium — is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community,”

The shots are somewhat targeted for BA.4 and BA.5, which are on the wane and only account for one-third of the cases.

Pfizer and Moderna also behaved badly. They’re still pushing the vaccines, even on small children.

Dr. Fauci is a pillar of the public health community. From HIV and AIDS to Ebola to COVID, he has kept the American public informed and prepared through multiple crises. It was an honor having him in the briefing room to remind Americans on the importance of getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/O0qXuNpY11 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 22, 2022

THIS IS A DISEASE OF THE VACCINATED

Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated and boosted, according to an analysis conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More vaccinated people died from COVID than unvaccinated people.

You were promised a vaccine with a 90+% efficacy rate. You got a vaccine where nearly 60% of COVID deaths are from the vaccinated, Dr. Panda wrote on his substack.

Remember when Joe Biden, the Oval Office dweller, declared COVID-19 a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” That was last winter when he made pariahs out of anyone who didn’t obey the collective. That was never true or could have been ever true. There is some evidence – recent studies – that the vaccine is weakening peoples’ immune systems.

Cynthia Cox, Vice President at Kaiser, told the Washington Post: “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

WH covid response coordinator yesterday: “We can prevent every covid death in America if everyone gets vaxed and boosted.” WaPo today: “58% of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted.” pic.twitter.com/UVvOUzd9qu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2022

THEY CAN’T HIDE IT ANYMORE

The data coming out of the CDC is now falling in line with other countries. They cannot hide it anymore and probably want to redeem some of their worth. They have a long way to go. Even The Washington Post admits it, sort of.

The CDC behaved badly.

THIS IS A LIE. @ASHISHKJHA – the White House Covid coordinator – IS LYING. And he knows it. The vast majority of Covid deaths are now occurring in vaccinated people. I can say this with certainty because other countries publish actual figures, not basically fictional rate ratios. https://t.co/mw5DhVzx4H — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 22, 2022

So the vaccinated account for a majority of Covid-19 deaths. So, is it ok to say now that the vaccine was a money grab for the pharmaceutical companies? FYI we still unvaccinated and proud. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 23, 2022

Fauci’s Legacy of Failure:

Watch: Dr. Scott Atlas Sums Up Fauci’s Legacy Of “Massive Harm” | ZeroHedge https://t.co/IsOWaATjCK — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 23, 2022

If you wear masks, get tested, and vaccinated, you don’t know what’s going on.

Goodbye Sars-Cov-2 – by Alex Berenson – Unreported Truths https://t.co/NAbhFu1CkO — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 23, 2022

