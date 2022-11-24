Sweden’s Canceling 300,000 Migrants, in Other News, Hell Freezes Over

Sweden is tired of becoming the crime capital of Europe and has canceled 300,000 migrant residency permits. They also realize their former Prime Minister, Magdalena Anderson was incompetent. Migrants destroyed law and order in the country. Anderson admitted she couldn’t handle it but continually blamed the criminals and did nothing.

Sweden’s gang violence appears much more prevalent than in other EU nations. With the new leaders recently elected, there is a ray of hope.

It’s too bad the US doesn’t get it yet.

The unvetted migrants brought riots and crime.

Canceling Permits Is Only the Beginning

With the election of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Sweden is taking a tough stand against migrant criminals.

Until the 2000s, Sweden had the best crime statistics in Europe. However, in 2019, they had the most shootings in Europe.

The crimes were higher in areas with migrants than in other regions in Sweden.

Currently, the administration is looking to add amendments that will convert permanent residents to temporary status. Sweden plans to do away with permanent residency. It’s only one step of many. They also plan drastic immigration measures and a reduction of refugees from 5,000 a year to 900. Potentially, they will return those who have not assimilated. Permits is only a start.

Watch:

Related