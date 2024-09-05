Cheney Will Vote for Marxist Harris Since She Hates DJT

Liz Cheney, who calls herself a Centrist, endorsed Marxist Kamala Harris at Duke University yesterday because Donald Trump is allegedly “dangerous.”

Cheney continually talks about her adherence to the Constitution. What Constitution would that be? Kamala wants to pack the Supreme Court and has demonized the Electoral College. Kamala wants unconstitutional taxes on unrealized gains and has opened our borders and lied about it. Harris supports DEI, which is racist and unAmerican.

Is this what Cheney thinks the Founding Fathers wanted?

Many of her aides and Paul Ryan’s aides are voting for Kamala. Why? Because they were posers, never really Republican.

In this clip from 2020, she explains just how bad Kamala Harris is:

Liz Cheney endorses Kamala. Hey Liz. . This you? pic.twitter.com/CgJNh8qUW9 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 4, 2024

Here she is at Duke:

RINO Liz Cheney endorses Kamala for President and literally no one is shocked. pic.twitter.com/1XL6ouRcRo — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) September 4, 2024

Cheney even tweeted her view of hardcore leftist Kamala in 2020: