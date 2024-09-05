Cheney Will Vote for Marxist Harris Since She Hates DJT

By
M DOWLING
-
0
4

 

Liz Cheney, her score as a Republican is zero

Liz Cheney, who calls herself a Centrist, endorsed Marxist Kamala Harris at Duke University yesterday because Donald Trump is allegedly “dangerous.”

Cheney continually talks about her adherence to the Constitution. What Constitution would that be? Kamala wants to pack the Supreme Court and has demonized the Electoral College. Kamala wants unconstitutional taxes on unrealized gains and has opened our borders and lied about it. Harris supports DEI, which is racist and unAmerican.

Is this what Cheney thinks the Founding Fathers wanted?

Many of her aides and Paul Ryan’s aides are voting for Kamala. Why? Because they were posers, never really Republican.

In this clip from 2020, she explains just how bad Kamala Harris is:

Here she is at Duke:

Cheney even tweeted her view of hardcore leftist Kamala in 2020:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments