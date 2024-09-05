Professors Petition for Trump As The “Lesser Evil”

The College Fix reports that some professors who fear a totalitarian regime of Kamala Harris are rallying around Donald Trump as the “lesser evil.”

They have a petition at lesserevil.info.

Professor Steven Hayward, who writes at the Powerline Blog, wrote the following:

Back in 1972, over 70 prominent academics, not all of them conservatives, signed on to a statement of support for President Nixon’s re-election, under the banner Scholars for Nixon, which then appeared as a full-page ad in the New York Times. For some reason, I cannot now find a facsimile of the ad anywhere on the internet, though I know I have seen it around. In any case, it caused a stir because all “enlightened” faculty were for McGovern, and there was a flood of indignant letters to the Times (which you can find on the internet) deploring any professor who would side with the persecutor of the sainted Alger Hiss.

The ad is gone, but there is a remaining article in which the Times asked if the signatories had regrets, and they found a few. That’s the Times for you. Some things never change.

Fifty signed the new petition.

The Current Statement

Professors’ Statement in favor of voting for the Republican in the Presidential Election 2024

We — each an associate, full, or emeritus professor at an American college or university — intend to vote for the Republican candidate for the Presidency in 2024.

In every country of the world, liberty is vital. In the United States of America, it is pronounced in the country’s founding and spirit.

The Declaration of Independence exalts “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” as the chief aims of good government, undergirded by the rule of law and common decency.

Also, in 1776, Adam Smith expounded a presumption in favor of “allowing every man to pursue his own interest his own way, upon the liberal plan of equality, liberty, and justice.”

Big government is at odds with what Smith called “the liberal plan.”

We believe that, by and large, it is bad to governmentalize social affairs, and that it is good to degovernmentalize social affairs. One must oppose undue centralization in the economic realm but also threats to the precious rights of free association, religious liberty, and free speech.

We believe that Republicans are, in most instances, less inclined to governmentalize, and more inclined to degovernmentalize, than Democrats. Republicans are less inclined to threaten fundamental liberties. That is one reason why we believe that Republicans should be favored over Democrats.

The Statement was written and initiated by Daniel Klein, professor of economics, George Mason University, and Daniel J. Mahoney, professor emeritus of political science, Assumption University.