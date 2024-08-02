Chevron Flees Commiefornia

Chevron plans to move from California to Texas. It’s the second-largest oil company in the state. They are leaving due to excessive regulation. Chevron was a fixture in California for 150 years. They have clashed frequently with authorities over penalties and climate policies, which they said rendered California “closed for business.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that on Friday, Chevron announced plans to move its global headquarters to Houston, the U.S. energy industry capital. Chevron has built a stronghold of about 7,000 employees there, partly from a matriculation of executives and white-collar workers decamping from California.

The relocation plans come weeks after billionaire Elon Musk said X and SpaceX would move their headquarters to Austin, out of California. Musk had moved Tesla’s headquarters to Texas a few years ago. Several other large U.S. companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Oracle, have moved from blue states such as California to red states such as Texas.

Part of the problem with California is they’ve allowed way too many foreign communists to pour into the state.

Nice job Newsom!