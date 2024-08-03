Kamala’s SPOX Responds to the Jobs Report Stupidly

Kamala Harris and her staff think Americans will fall for any nonsense she puts out. She has supported the administration’s socialist economic policies from day one. Despite their failure, she’s doubling down stupidly.

According to Harris’ spokesperson, Donald Trump is responsible for the bad July report:

“Donald Trump failed Americans as president, costing our economy millions of jobs, and bringing us to the brink of recession,” Harris for President spokesperson James Singer said in a statement.

“Now, he’s promising even more damage with a Project 2025 agenda that will decimate the middle class and increase taxes on working families while ripping away health care, raising prescription drug costs, and cutting Social Security and Medicare — all while making his billionaire donors richer.”

[…]

“We’ve made significant progress, but Vice President Harris knows there’s more work to do to lower costs for families.”

Donald Trump hasn’t been in office for going on four years. He had a good economy, but it all went downhill when the Harris-Biden team came in, spent wildly, and launched an attack on the US energy sector, and increased taxes, to say nothing of the excessive regulations.

Nothing in that statement was true.

Harris owns this, and she owns the inflation, but the media will try to memory-hole her Kamalanomics disaster.

She continuously spread fake news about the economy.

Her weirdness didn’t end there. Yesterday, she was campaigning at a funeral for Sheila Jackson Lee, slipping for a moment and calling herself the president, which drew applause.

Kamala Harris accidentally calls herself ‘the president’ during late Dem Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy — causing crowd to go wild https://t.co/eoD5XTAQVu pic.twitter.com/vAmOOuPl09 — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2024

Western Lensman gave a good synopsis of life under Biden-Harris:

– The world just watched America’s dementia-riddled “commander-in-chief” wander onto a plane he somehow thought he was supposed to be on, as wars rage abroad.

– Three weeks after an attempt on a former president’s life, America’s Secret Service still has not fired a single person responsible or offered an explanation to the American people as to how it happened.

– More reports surface of that same American Secret Service stonewalling a congressional investigation and destroying evidence to coverup factual information surrounding the events of J6.

– A major American political party just coronated their nominee when 14 million of their own voters voted for someone else.

– American state-controlled media has engaged in an all-out propaganda war to rewrite history and ensure that their preferred and coronated candidate is elected, after helping to remove the prior Democrat candidate that was destined to lose.

– Video surfaces revealing foreigners in America illegally admitting they are registered to vote.

– Report shows American native-born workers lost 1.2M jobs while foreign-born workers gained 1.3M.

– The American stock market is cratering and overall jobs numbers are abysmal as the economy heads further and further into oblivion.

Quick snapshot of Democrat-run America, week of August 2, 2024.

