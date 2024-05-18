Chicago Ald. Hates US ‘Garbage Society,’ Whites, Jews, Italians, Police, Conservatives

Chicago Alderman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez was first elected in 2019 and re-elected last year and has been a joy for the hardcore leftists who hate America. She hates this country and wants children to hate it, too.

In a now-deleted tweet, she said, “’Our BIPOC youth are on the streets because they are not gonna settle for this garbage society we have.

‘They know we are better off investing in the things that protect us… not police.’

Rodriguez-Sanchez says it’s racist to punish people and blames whites for it.

She was born in Puerto Rico and should return since she hates this one and finds it so unpleasant to live here. Despite her $130,000 salary, she has been caught wearing “Eat the Rich, t-shirts.

Unsurprisingly, she hates the police. and wants to abolish prisons.

“When we say #DefundThePolice we mean developing alternatives to racist punishment and brutality. This work has been around for a while and it’s a great tool to rethink our ideas of what public safety should look like,” Rodriguez wrote in 2020.

Did we mention she hates white people?

She calls herself a socialist Democrat and a Jacobin.

In another post, she wrote: “White supremacy, systemic racism, and exclusion are at the root of the issue of violence. If we want it to end, we have to commit to dismantling white supremacist structures and fight for equity.”

When asked if white people can be victims of racism, Rodriguez replied: “Race is not a factor that can impact success for white people.”

Rossana added: “This is why we need Critical Race Theory.” It is an anti-American, anti-white ideology.

The politician, born in Puerto Rico, has been in hot water several times over her controversial social media posts.

She hates Jews.

Last November, she sparked outrage after she wrote ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ on X.

She wants to globalize the Intifada:

Classy. Looks like Ward 33 Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez endorsing a message of peace and love to the Jewish community by standing in front of a sign that says “globalize the intifada”… Wouldn’t expect anything less! https://t.co/V0ux9ipBMx pic.twitter.com/vHEThyFvEj — Stuart Loren (@StuLoren) May 1, 2024

Rodriguez hates Italians.

In July 2023, after she posted a poll on X asking her followers for the ‘best way to honor Italian-American heritage.’

Her options included espresso machines and Italian ice, sparking backlash from Italian-American groups.

She hates conservatives and wants them out of libraries.

Self-identified Socialist Alderman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez says Chicago libraries need to be more inclusive by protecting libraries from “conservative thought” Mind you, this is an alderman who thinks anyone who wants to reign in spending, wants to jail violent criminals and… pic.twitter.com/Y96ocWh8ob — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) October 20, 2023

Her top financial backer is the Communist Chicago Teacher’s Union.

She can call herself a socialist Democrat, but she is, by all appearances, a Revolutionary Communist.

Came back across this and wanted to remind Chicagoans that @rossanaFor33 is advocating for armed revolution here. That’s what Frantz Fanon preached: decolonization cannot happen *without* overthrowing governments. Rossana Rodriguez is a dangerous anti-American lunatic. pic.twitter.com/nap1wFPNFD — Chicagoan (@CSullivan90) December 19, 2023

