Chicago already on track to beat last year’s record murder rate

Chicago is on track to beat last year’s record murder rate. Already, 82 people have been shot and killed in Chicago. That’s 5 more than this time last year. So, in the first 55 days of the year, 82 people have been murdered.



In 2021, Chicago topped a 25-year record murder rate. More than a dozen other democrat-run cities also hit record murder rates. And some of them are also on track to top last year’s record high murder rates.

Like Chicago, Baltimore has also witnessed more than one murder a day in 2022. Philadelphia, among other cities, joined the beat-last-year’s-murder-rate club. Philly DA Larry Krasner said the city’s 2022 murder rate is already outpacing the record-setting rate for 2021. St. Louis, Missouri, has the highest per capita murder rate in the U.S.



YOUNG, BLACK, AND MALE



Chicago Tribune reports show that homicide victims in 2022 are “often young, black, and male.” Young (ages 20-29), black (80%), and male (85%).



Begs the question – Why do people think Black Lives Matter?



Last weekend in Chicago, an 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting. In addition, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.



Do Black Children’s Lives Matter?



In early February, a 59-year-old woman was shot and killed in the crossfire of a shootout between a security guard and an armed criminal. That same weekend, a 67-year-old woman died after armed gunmen opened fire on her, her husband, and her son. Her son also died.



Do Black Women’s Lives Matter?



Sometimes it’s all in the family. Last weekend, a 26-year-old black man was shot in the chest and killed – by his younger brother! The victim’s 25-year-old brother was denied bond.



Do Black Family Lives Matter?



All these high-murder-rate cities are run by Democrats, and have been for decades. Yet somehow, citizens keep voting Democrats into office year after year!



Do Black Democrat Lives Matter?



SO WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE?



Where are the black civil rights leaders marching against black-on-black violence?



Where are all the people who protested the death of one black man while hundreds were murdered across the country?

What happened to all the money raised by BLM for Social Justice?



Where are the Democrat leaders who campaigned for change, then sat by to watch the status quo?



How come black arsonists and looters are allowed to terrorize cities and cause millions of dollars in damage with impunity?



Why are violent repeat offenders arrested, only to be released without bail minutes later?



When will the insanity stop? It won’t stop as long as Black Lives DON’T Matter!









