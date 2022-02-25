WH Pick for SCOTUS, an Eminently Qualified Obama Judge

AMERICAN attorney and jurist Ketanji Brown Jackson serves as the United States circuit judge for the US Court of Appeals in Washington, DC.

Born on September 14, 1970, in Washington DC, Ketanji Brown Jackson was raised in Miami, Florida. Her father worked as an attorney, and her mother a school principal.

Jackson earned a Bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard College in 1992, and in 1996, graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School. While there, she worked as an editor for the Harvard Law Review.

Upon graduation, she clerked with a number of left-wing judges, including Stephen Breyer.

In 1996, Jackson married her husband, Patrick, a surgeon, and the twin brother of former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s own brother-in-law. They have two daughters.

However, she is obviously qualified, far more so than Sonya Sotomayor. She was a potential pick of Obama’s. The communists at Demand Justice selected her as one they find acceptable.

SHE’LL REWRITE LAWS FROM THE BENCH

As is typical with Democrats, she was picked, not to interpret the law but to write laws from the bench.

Jackson writes orders to benefit Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi. She is a progressive Obama judge.

There are many examples of this, one being a Trump initiative to fire incompetent federal employees.

Unions in Federal agencies support incompetence by blocking all firings, even for cause. The President tried to address the problem, but a single judge, who Americans didn’t vote for, blocked his efforts.

A federal judge struck down several key provisions in President Trump‘s executive orders that would have made it easier to fire federal workers. That judge was Mrs. Jackson.

In a court ruling, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that unions were correct in claiming the provisions infringed on rules negotiated between employees and the government.

Judges writing laws that apply to the entire nation became customary under Obama.

The administration said it would have saved taxpayers about $100 million per year.

The provisions allowed some poor-performing employees to be fired instead of first suspending them. They also cut the amount of time that poor employees are allowed to have to improve.

“Tenured Federal employees have stolen agency property, run personal businesses from work, and been arrested for using drugs during lunch breaks and not been fired,” the White House said in a statement at the time.

“To empower our civil servants to best help others, the government must always operate more efficiently and more securely,” President Trump added in a statement included in the release.

The union felt it was a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration. That’s not the case. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a Democrat who was under consideration for the Supreme Court under Barack Obama. This is another Obama win.

