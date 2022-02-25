Jim Inhofe, an 87-year-old Republican Oklahoma Senator, is expected to announce his resignation. He could announce as soon as today, triggering a special election in November.

CNN reported that the conservative senator will cut short his six-year term and retire at the end of 2022.

Inhofe was last elected in 2020 with 63% of the vote, and his term would have ended in January 2027, according to Fox News.

Concerns about his health and the health of his wife, Kay, could be a factor in the influential senator’s decision on whether to retire.

Inhofe serves as the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He fights for a strong defense.

He is also a former chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, where he drew the ire of environmentalists over his denunciations of climate change as a “hoax.” [which it is as it is being used and manipulated to extraordinary extremes for political purposes]

Inhofe has been a staunch conservative in the U.S. Senate, brashly defending and advocating for the state’s oil and gas industry and famously bringing a snowball onto the Senate floor as a theatrical prop in his argument against the existence of climate change.

Inhofe, whose Senate career started after his 1994 victory, won reelection as recently as 2020 and had already planned to make his current term his last.

Inhofe’s early retirement news was first reported by The New York Times.

Inhofe voted to certify the 2020 election but still remained a strong Trump supporter. There was a lot of controversy among Trump supporters.

Inhofe strongly supported Trump’s reelection effort in 2020. During his own campaign that year, Inhofe told NonDoc that he decided to run for another term after taking stock of the political landscape.

“The Democratic Party is different than it has been in the past,” he said. “They’ve always been leaning toward socialism, but not as overtly as they are now. Democrats and Republicans have different philosophies. I understand that. But never to this extreme. So we were looking at it and thinking, ‘We really need to make sure these guys don’t get control.’”

