Chicago BLM: ‘We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not’

A ‘Black Lives Matter’ leader in Chicago claimed that three women were “arrested and brutalized by officers” while they protested peacefully. “Our black gay mayor is not protecting the women” in our city, she screamed.

“All the mayor can do,” she said, “is sic her dogs on us, beat them, steal our lives from us.”

She complained that the mayor is blocking off the South Side to protect white people.

“This is our city, and we’re taking it back,” she yelled.

At the top of her lungs, she screamed, “We have demands and they need to be met … we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not.” Nearly bursting her vocal cords, she screamed that she “woke up to find her friends are being abused by the f**king police. You can listen to us or you can get ran over.”

.#BlackLivesMatter activist in Chicago: "We have demands and they need to be met … we're not asking you anything. We're telling you what's about to happen with your permission or not. … You can listen to us or you can get ran over." pic.twitter.com/yEXFT4LOv9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2020