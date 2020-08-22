BLM NY Prez suggests looting’s okay unless they get paid — in reparations

The New York Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsom, who has suggested he’d burn the city down if he didn’t get his way, won’t condemn looting.

McCallum asked him if he thinks it’s okay to loot. He evaded the question, calling attention to what he said were thefts by white men.

She played a clip of Ariel Adkins saying looting is okay since it’s reparations. MacCallum asked the question again.

This is the clip she played:

BLM Chicago Leader on the looting of stores: “That is reparations…. anything they want to take, take it because these businesses have insurance…” pic.twitter.com/uB9GAGmkLu — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 11, 2020

The Black Lives Matter leader told MacCallum to “be very careful” and to “let me speak.

“The problem with oppression and white supremacy,” Newsom said, “is white supremacy will have you criticizing the oppressed and worshiping the oppressors.”

He continued, “Now if you want to talk to me about reparations, nothing falls short of a solution other than people cutting a check. If you want to do something about reparations, cut the check. And we are not talking about going in everyday Americans’ pockets, we are talking about banks like [unintelligible], who benefited from slavery. Other insurance companies that sold insurance policies…”

And on and on he went. She had to cut him off. He wouldn’t answer her question because, what is obvious to most of us is that he thinks looting is okay. He told her that if she doesn’t want them to loot, then let the rich pay reparations. They — black people — need to get paid.

Watch:

BlackLivesMatter of NY’s @IamHawkNewsome refuses to condemn rioting/looting, let alone even answer the question directly: “Do you think it’s OK for a country to profit off of slaves?” [via @marthamaccallum] pic.twitter.com/TtoqHv4wBl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2020