Biden will shut it all down to stop the virus — whatever scientists say

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives…You have to deal with the virus…I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.” ~ Joe Biden

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said during an interview on Friday that he is prepared to shut down the whole country again to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden made the remarks during an interview with ABC News host David Muir. He asked Biden, “If you’re sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining—which many scientists have said is a real possibility—would you be prepared to shut this country down again?”

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with,” Biden claimed. “In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus. You have to deal with the virus.”

“So, if the scientists say, ‘shut it down’?” Muir pressed.

“I would shut it down,” Biden said. “I would listen to the scientists.”

He gave no consideration to other factors as people standing on food lines or suffering from devastating mental health problems.

People are committing suicide and going bankrupt. Our economy is in the sewer and our debt is ballooning out of control. Does he even consider that? Scientists will run the country? Over and over, he repeats the line, “I will listen to the scientists,” suggesting Trump doesn’t.

PEOPLE ARE KILLING THEMSELVES, LOSING THEIR LIVELIHOODS

The CDC conducted a survey of 5,412 people between June 24 and 30 and the collected data on suicides is very alarming. Roughly 25% percent of young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 say they’ve considered suicide because of the pandemic. About 30.9% of the respondents said that they “had symptoms of anxiety or depression” and about 26.3% reported trauma and stress-related disorders caused by the outbreak. Over 13% said that they have used alcohol, prescription, and/or illegal drugs to deal with their pandemic-induced stress and anxiety.

The amount of Americans reporting anxiety symptoms is triple the number of this time last year. The CDC reported that 11% of adults surveyed had seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days. The study showed “19% of Hispanics reported suicidal ideation” and “15% of Blacks reported suicidal thoughts.” As it relates to young adults, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said, “We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from [Covid-19].”

The U.S. economy is showing signs of recovery. It added 1.8 million jobs in July, according to The Washington Post report. “The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent.” Optimism is on the rise.

Joe Biden is unfit to leave. he no longer can think beyond talking points. There is no depth whatsoever.

The virus is an insidious disease and one-size-fits-all will never work. We need to deal with the pockets of the virus that crop up. Some scientists would consider all factors but others won’t. Which scientists will he listen to? They’re unelected and many are bureaucrats.

