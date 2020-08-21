Chicago Mayor bans ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ from her block

According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ from the block where she lives, not anyone else’s block, just hers. She said, “I have a right to make sure that my home is secure.”

Tell that to the Chicagoans who are trying to dodge bullets or the stores that were looted and destroyed by the same ‘protesters.’

Anyone who refuses to leave will be arrested.

Lightfoot refused to elaborate on the specific threats but said she receives them daily against herself, her wife and her home.

Comparisons to how the Police Department has protected previous mayors’ homes, such as Rahm Emanuel’s Ravenswood residence, are unfair because “this is a different time like no other,” Lightfoot told reporters.

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown were asked at an unrelated news conference about a Tribune report noting police have banned protesters from demonstrating on her block in the Logan Square neighborhood, ordering officers to arrest anyone who refuses to leave.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for the fact that, given the threats I have personally received, given the threats to my home and my family, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they’re protected,” Lightfoot said. “I make no apologies whatsoever for that.”

Police have brought in armored vehicles to protect her block. It seems militarization is okay if it’s to protect her block.

At least she’s on top of those churches trying to hold services.