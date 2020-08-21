Biden’s hometown comes out for President Trump, where Obama-Biden lost 51,000 manufacturing jobs

Joe Biden will finally assume center stage at the Chase Center in Delaware this evening, the 4th night of the Democratic National Convention. Scranton is in a largely Democrat county so who knows how the vote will turn out in November. But, for now, the enthusiasm is with the President.

President Trump was in Scranton, 142 miles from Wilmington where Biden will finally make an appearance on a stage.

President Donald Trump headed to the 2020 battleground state of Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon to make a campaign speech in the town of Old Forge, just a few miles from former Vice President Joe Biden’s childhood home in Scranton. It is within hours of Biden making his own speech accepting his party’s nomination for president in his adopted home state of Delaware.

“If you want a vision of your life under Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town, and every single town in America,” Trump said.

President Trump said, Biden is “no friend of Pennsylvania — he is your worst nightmare.”

“So, tonight, we have … Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention. And I’m sure that he will just knock them dead,” he continued. “And he will remind us that he was born in Scranton, but you know, he left like 70 years ago, right? He left a long time ago.”

“He’s going to make a speech tonight. It’s going to be interesting to see how he does. I hope he does well. I really hope does well, but I also want him to tell the truth. He’s got to tell the truth about things, and he’s going to do a lot better if he does, but hopefully, not well enough,” Trump said from Old Forge.

BIDEN ISN’T THERE FOR HIS ‘HOMETOWN’

Joe Biden hasn’t been there for Scranton, the point being it’s not exactly his hometown because he lived there as a child. Biden has little connection to Scranton. He has abandoned them. Biden plans to do away with fossil fuels. That will put a lot of Pennsylvanians out of work. He doesn’t care.

BIDEN HAD TEENY CROWDS WHEN HE WAS IN SCRANTON

Under the Obama-Biden Administration, Pennslyvania lost 51,000 manufacturing jobs according to some reports. Perhaps that’s why only 100 to 300 people — depending on the report — showed up to see Joe Biden in his home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania in October 2019.

Donald Trump was bringing the jobs back, and Biden dared to tell the itty bitty crowd that Donald Trump inherited a growing economy from the Obama-Biden Administration. And just like everything else he’s inherited in his life — he’s in the process of squandering it — according to Joe.

One report said Biden spoke to a teeny little crowd of about 100 in the Scranton Cultural Center. He gave his speech in a small side room.

Photgraphers took tight shots to make it appear the crowd was bigger than it was: