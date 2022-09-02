Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says It’s ‘Racist’ to Bus Migrants to Her City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is very angry with the “racist” busing of illegal aliens by Gov. Greg Abbott. Chicago is the latest sanctuary city that Abbott sent illegal aliens to, having sent busloads to DC and NYC.

Lightfoot said she would welcome the migrants and treat them better than the “racism, discrimination and human cruelty” she claims they suffered in Texas. The claim was presented WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. Besides, the illegal migrants volunteer to go.

The Chicago mayor said she would provide “housing, food, and “protection.”

She blasted Gov. Abbott for sending a mere 75 illegal immigrants.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity,” Lightfoot’s spokesperson said.

Mr. Abbott struck out at sanctuary cities in a statement.

“Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them,” Mr. Abbott said.

“This is such an important moment for Chicago as a city has been a sanctuary for thousands of newcomers. We are welcoming them and we will not turn our backs on those who need our help the most,” her office said.

Ms. Lightfoot’s office called Mr. Abbott’s busing policy “racist practices of expulsion.”

Texas is taking illegal immigrants whom the Biden administration catches and releases onto its streets and putting them onto buses to go elsewhere. All migrants who board the buses do so voluntarily, Texas says.

Lightfoot is also angry with the bus companies and wants her cancel culture attack squad to go after them.

As the White House has said, migrants would probably go to these places anyway since they are sanctuary cities.

