Here Is the More Detailed Inventory from Mar-a-Lago

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the more detailed inventory unsealed Thursday after Mr. Trump’s team requested it.

The media, including the Wall Street Journal, are calling the packing of boxes haphazard with secret documents in boxes with newspaper clippings. That is meant as a Trump smear but the truth is he didn’t pack the boxes. The boxes were packed by the GAO. We need to know more about that, but no one is asking publicly.

Agents took around 33 boxes, containing more than 100 classified documents, prosecutors have said. Seven of the boxes or containers were located in Mr. Trump’s office and the rest in a storage room at the private club, according to the inventory.

In one of the boxes found in Mr. Trump’s office, 99 newspaper and magazine clips dated from 2017 and 2018 were held alongside seven documents marked as top secret, 15 documents marked as secret, 43 empty folders marked as classified, and 28 empty folders labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Miliary[sic] Aide,’ among other items, the receipt shows.

Another five empty folders with classified banners were found in the storage room, according to the list.

So, there were 76 empty folders. Are those the ones with the nuclear codes?

The Justice Department waved this photo around to make Trump look “haphazard.”

gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.39.1_1 by M Dowling on Scribd

Related