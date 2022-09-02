Here Is the More Detailed Inventory from Mar-a-Lago

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the more detailed inventory unsealed Thursday after Mr. Trump’s team requested it.
The media, including the Wall Street Journal, are calling the packing of boxes haphazard with secret documents in boxes with newspaper clippings. That is meant as a Trump smear but the truth is he didn’t pack the boxes. The boxes were packed by the GAO. We need to know more about that, but no one is asking publicly.
Agents took around 33 boxes, containing more than 100 classified documents, prosecutors have said. Seven of the boxes or containers were located in Mr. Trump’s office and the rest in a storage room at the private club, according to the inventory.
In one of the boxes found in Mr. Trump’s office, 99 newspaper and magazine clips dated from 2017 and 2018 were held alongside seven documents marked as top secret, 15 documents marked as secret, 43 empty folders marked as classified, and 28 empty folders labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Miliary[sic] Aide,’ among other items, the receipt shows.
Another five empty folders with classified banners were found in the storage room, according to the list.
So, there were 76 empty folders. Are those the ones with the nuclear codes?
The Justice Department waved this photo around to make Trump look “haphazard.”
gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.39.1_1 by M Dowling on Scribd
First, people need to understand that NONE of those Documents seized in the Raid are Classified. The fact is that the President’s Staff, including his Lawyers, selected the Documents and he globally declassified them which he has as legal right to do as a President. This has already been ruled on by the Supreme Court. The Constitution trumps the laws of Congress. A President can also label Items as Personnel and retain them. Things like gifts are Personal Items, as long as they are not from a Foreign Government. The President can also purchase gifts present by Foreign Governments. Note how many gifts were confiscated. How is a magazine a Government Document? The FBI just “vacuumed up” everything they could.
Logically, his Lawyers selected documents related to Russia, Russia, Russia for his Law Suit and defense against a rabid Democrat Party. Bureaucrats love to classify documents to hide their corruption. It’s obvious the Bureaucracies didn’t release these documents and may have “Illegally” reclassified them. When President Trump started suing Democrats, the FBI came up with a plan to regain control of the documents to protect their Puppet Masters.
The National Archives never went to court to try and recover what they wanted because the Supreme Court already ruled on the Issues and would tell the Archives to pound sand. The National Archives is just being used as an excuse. The Raid was political theater to hurt Trump in a desperate attempt to stop the Red Tsunami in November and tie up incriminating evidence against Democrats in litigation. I suspect Trump Lawyers already have copies of the Russia, Russia, Russia documents since they were declassified as soon as President Trump removed them from the White House. There are now copies well hidden, if not originals. The Supreme Court has ruled that no law dealing with Classified Records or Espionage applies to a President. They would have had to Impeach him while in office and even then criminal Prosecution would be problematic. It would take a Constitutional Amendment to change this. Good Luck! The only crimes here were committed by the DoJ, the FBI, partisan Judges, and people in the White House.
The Media keeps citing Law which the Supreme Court has already determined can’t Apply to the President or Vice President since the Constitution supersedes the laws passed by Congress.