Listen to ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Chants During Biden’s ’75M Dangerous Americans’ Speech

So that you know, the people who want you banned from social media for your opinions and fired from your job for not abiding by WOKE rules would like you to know they are vehemently against fascism.
Last night, Joe Biden declared war on the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump. In a dangerous and alarming speech, he called Make America Great Republicans dangerous and a threat to democracy.
Putting America First and Making America Great are radical ideas for the Democrat Left. In their opinion, this constitutes an extreme threat to the new political order — one-party Democrat rule. Biden was clear last night during his Stalinesque speech. There is one party, and if you are not in it, you are dangerous, dark, and a threat to democracy.
What do you do to the threats to democracy? Since Biden has already weaponized arms of government, how far do you think he will go with this?
There are efforts now to put so-called MAGA Republicans in prison for any connection to Jan. 6 and any effort to have the corrupt 2020 election examined. “Lock her up” -referring to Justice Thomas’s wife Ginni – is trending on Twitter as the inevitable distractions from the failed president ramp up.
BLM murdered, looted, and burned its way across the country for months after George Floyd’s death. In response, Republicans offered the Platinum Plan and police reform. Those conciliatory efforts need to change. We must obliterate the Left’s false claims, or they will surely bury us.
Biden has been in charge for 18 months, and in that time, he has brought destruction to this nation. What evidence do you need? We chant, “lock her up,” and they actually lock us up. Americans have to change that.
Let’s Go, Brandon!
Hecklers chant “Let’s Go Brandon” during Biden’s Soul of the Nation speech.
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 2, 2022
Dear 75 million Trump voters:
1. Who uses the DOJ to punish his past and future opponent?
2. Who wants 87k more auditors?
3 who closes schools churches and gyms?
4. Who mandates vax’s and masks?
5. Who makes gas cars illegal?
6. Who embraces BLM and abortion rights violence?
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 1, 2022
This is who Biden was channeling tonight. pic.twitter.com/JJVaec40RA
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 2, 2022
While Conservative Republican Voting Patriots want the Tyrants removed from Government, last night Traitor Joe Declared War on the Majority of The American People. He declared War on you! The People who resoundingly and resolutely reject him and his policies. Where is the Congress? Where is the Impeachment of a Clearly Insane Tyrant? We are clearly dealing with a Want to Be Despot. A demented deranged psychopath and dangerous man. Focus on the Background during his speech, a Blood Red Wall and the Military at Attention. The message is clear; accept the Tyranny of the Democrat Party or the Federal Government will come after you!
Patriots are a threat to Democracy, Patriots will defend the Constitutional Republic. We reject Mob Rule Democracy where no one is safe from Government Despots. The Democrat Party is now officially a Terrorist Organization who has Declared War on the People of the United States. They have already stripped away the Constitutional Rights of those opposed to the tyranny of the Democrats and thrown them into a Political Prison. If Democrats don’t unconditionally give up control of the Government and return the Presidency to the clear winner of the 2020 Election, Civil War is quickly becoming inevitable. The Democrats will lose! Upon the unconditional surrender of the Democrats, I for one will push for the abolition of the Democrat Party, removal of all Democrats from Government, and the stripping of all registered Democrats of Citizenship.
Traitor Joe has stepped through the Looking Glass into Hell, we must shatter the Mirror, i.e. the Democrat Party, and keep the Ungodly from returning to our World. Democrats are not only attacking God fearing Patriots, they are attacking God himself with their incredibly demonic and immoral actions. Today, we are facing the Great Crusade of our time, the reclaiming of a Government in which Christian Principles sets the moral tone of the Nation, not men guilty of the Seven Deadly Sins. In America, if you don’t pray to God to gain wisdom and accept the teachings of the Bible, there is no place for you in our Government. Inspiration from God and Christian teachings are what made America great, not diversity or men who reject God and embrace sin.
In 2016, Americans rejected the Ungodly Democrats. In 2020, the Ungodly Democrats stole the Election in a Deceptive and Unlawful Coup. Democrats must pay for their sins! Then we can go after the World Economic Forum Cult Members. WE MUST FIGHT THIS PURE EVIL AND WE MUST WIN! The human race is in the balance. The WEF Cult has openly declared their goal is to exterminate us. I for one believe them!