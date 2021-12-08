Chicago Mayor’s Irate That Businesses Aren’t Protecting Themselves Better

By
M Dowling
-
0

Lori Lightfoot is very angry that businesses aren’t protecting themselves better from the roving bands of criminals and smash and grab thieves she lets run amok.

It is now the victim’s fault, got it?

Keep voting for Democrats, kids! Lori is a gay, Black woman, checking off three boxes, and her ineptitude is irrelevant.

Watch:


