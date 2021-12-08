DC Buffoons Could Actually Get Us Into War with Russia

















Our political class wants Ukraine to join NATO, which would anger Vladimir Putin and push him further into the arms of China. The US is threatening Russia as they amass on the Ukraine border because they feel a great need to protect their borders, not ours, but definitely Ukraine’s.

The country is deeply in debt and our military with its current leaders can’t win wars. We need to stay out of war, but we’re “back into the idiocy of the past.”

Watch:

