Chicago now seeing deadly consequences of its “Defund the Police” policy

Shootings and murders in Chicago took a deadly turn over this Memorial Day weekend. Typically ushering in the beginning of summer, this weekend continued the long tradition of being a bloody and deadly weekend. Turns out, it was the deadliest Memorial weekend in Chicago in eight years.



NEW MAYOR FLIP FLOPS ON POLICE FUNDING



Newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson has an uphill battle ahead of him. While serving as Cook County Commissioner in the summer of 2020, Johnson authored a resolution to “redirect funds from policing and incarceration to public services not administered by law enforcement that promote community health and safety equitably.” Translation: Defund the police.



Now as mayor, Johnson is reaping the consequences of his previous “holistic” stance. Just this weekend, 53 people were shot, 11 of them fatally. Interesting how, while running for mayor, he changed his tune about police funding. During his campaign, Johnson vowed not to cut the police department by even “one penny,” promising to redirect $150 million within the police department’s budget.



Unfortunately, in the wake of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, Chicago saw a mass exodus of police officers. That exodus included police retirements and departures because of her lack of support and “Defund the Police” policy.



ANOTHER DEADLY WEEKEND FOR DEMOCRAT-RUN CITY



Sworn in just two weeks ago, Johnson is dealing with a city that has been plagued with violence for decades. Run by Democrats for over 90 years, Chicago is the third-largest city in the country.



Victims of this weekend’s violence ranged in age from 2 to 77. A two-year-old boy was shot in the hand while playing with a gun with an adult. Then a two-year-old girl was also shot in the hand after she found a gun and accidentally shot herself. The 77-year-old man, shot along with two other people while standing on a sidewalk, is expected to survive his wounds.



Most of the shootings occurred in the wee hours of the mornings over the weekend. As football coach Nick Saban once said, “Nothing good happens after midnight.”



Two men in their 20s were injured in a shoot-out in Chicago’s Ford City Mall. The victim of the shooting had a valid concealed carry license and was not charged, while the accused attacked was arrested. That’s unusual. Most police reports of shootings end with “no suspects have been arrested,” or “the incident is under investigation.”



Shooting and murders aren’t the only consequence of Chicago’s dreadful policies. Armed carjackings are also on the rise. Alderman Roberto Maldonado said there needs to be an increased police presence in neighborhoods everywhere. “We don’t have enough police officers as it is,” Maldonado said. An increased police presence will be hard to achieve with fewer police officers amid increased violent crime.



ILLEGAL GUNS AND NO-CASH BAIL – A RECIPE FOR DISASTER



Which begs the question – Why are there so many illegal guns in Chicago? Every time there’s a mass shooting Democrats have the knee-jerk reaction of calling for more gun control for lawful gun owners. Why not enforce the plethora of gun laws already on the books?



Effective January 1, 2023, Illinois became the first state to test no-cash bail for accused criminals. Ironically, it’s called the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity – Today.” How’s that working out for you? Do you feel safe?



Chicago is now paying the price for decades of Democrat’s broken promises, misguided policies, political corruption, and mismanagement of resources. Citizens of Chicago are suffering the consequences and the city government has no one to blame but themselves.









