Confirmation: No Daylight Between Fox & MSNBC on Gender Ideology

By
M Dowling
-
1
8

After Fox News fired Tucker, a source told Daily Signal that Fox requires employees to use proper gender pronouns. The higher-ups at Fox told hosts not to criticize Dylan Mulvaney.

Charlie Kirk was invited to appear on a Fox show over a weekend recently, and the producer used the gender pronouns in his email. Kirk declined.

The source who spoke with Daily Signal said there is “no daylight” between Fox and MSNBC regarding gender ideology.

Watch:

This is what Fox put up on their media page on Memorial Day.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
6 seconds ago

FOX has gone Woke. With the Murdocks it’s all about the money and FOX News is a casualty of Business.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz