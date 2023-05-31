Confirmation: No Daylight Between Fox & MSNBC on Gender Ideology

After Fox News fired Tucker, a source told Daily Signal that Fox requires employees to use proper gender pronouns. The higher-ups at Fox told hosts not to criticize Dylan Mulvaney.

Charlie Kirk was invited to appear on a Fox show over a weekend recently, and the producer used the gender pronouns in his email. Kirk declined.

The source who spoke with Daily Signal said there is “no daylight” between Fox and MSNBC regarding gender ideology.

Watch:

This is what Fox put up on their media page on Memorial Day.

Related