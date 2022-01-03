Chicago sees first shooting 12 minutes into 2022, first murder just 5 hours later

It only took 12 minutes into 2022 for Chicago to see its first shooting. In fact, violence didn’t take a break as people celebrated the new year following the deadliest year in Chicago in 25 years.



Shootings and murders counted during any given weekend in Chicago starts at 5 pm Friday evening and ends at 5 am Monday morning. So the 31 shootings which left 6 dead over the weekend includes Friday night, New Year’s Eve.



Among the dead was a 12-year-old boy. He was shot and killed in his bedroom at 11:25 Sunday night. Although police know the identity of the gunman, he is still at large. Two other teenagers were shot and wounded over the weekend. A 65-year-old man was the oldest shooting victim of the weekend.



Drive-by shootings continued unabated. Victims persist in being uncooperative. Shooters remain unidentified. Begs the question of how 2022 will be any different from 2021.



But it’s not just Chicago. New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, called 911 while riding the subway his first day on the job. Mayor Adams rode with reporters, but without a security detail. After witnessing an attack Saturday morning on an outdoor subway platform, Adams called 911 to report the attack. First day on the job!



Kenosha, Wisconsin, was the scene of the Jacob Black police shooting in 2020 that sparked riots. But apparently the shooting of blacks is conditional. Four black people were shot near a bar at 4 am on New Year’s Day in Kenosha. One victim died.



Riots? None. Outcry? Silent. News coverage? Absent. BLM? Asleep.



Are we back to proving that Black Lives DON’T Matter? Apparently.







Image from: abc7chicago.com

Related