Amsterdam Police Let Dogs Maul Protesters as They Beat Them With Batons to Improve Health

Amsterdam has modeled themselves after Australia with tanks, tear gas, rubber bullets against protesters. They get them fired.They decided it wasn’t enough so they went further. Now, they look like the Capitol Hill Police.

The COVID compliance police were out of control.

WATCH:



NOW – People mauled by police dogs, beaten with batons at unauthorized protest against Covid restrictions in #Amsterdam.pic.twitter.com/BR5pUBqHuc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2022

Yesterday in Amsterdam, Dutch police officers bashed, beat, dragged, and unleashed German shepherds on the citizenry for the "betterment" of public health. But is this really about a virus? pic.twitter.com/g3rWfpqcZk — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 3, 2022

Related