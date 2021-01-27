Chicago teachers dance to list of demands

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A video marked ‘sensitive’ by Twitter shows Chicago Teacher’s Union’s dance teachers dancing to not educating the children.

Despite the science proving it is safe to teach, the Chicago teachers plans to strike illegally today because they know better than the science.

They want HVACs in every class and all kinds of unreasonable communist demands. Every time a demand is met, they come up with new ones.

So, here they are, instead of teaching the children, they are dancing:

These are the fundamentally transformative Marxist demands [check out number 3 under communist Equity demands]:

