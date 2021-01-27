Chicago teachers dance to list of demands

A video marked ‘sensitive’ by Twitter shows Chicago Teacher’s Union’s dance teachers dancing to not educating the children.

Despite the science proving it is safe to teach, the Chicago teachers plans to strike illegally today because they know better than the science.

They want HVACs in every class and all kinds of unreasonable communist demands. Every time a demand is met, they come up with new ones.

So, here they are, instead of teaching the children, they are dancing:

Six of our rank-and-file dance teachers come together to use their art form as a voice to express their desire to feel safe amidst CPS’ teacher return policy. They stand in solidarity with all educators at risk, because no one should have to choose between life and livelihood. pic.twitter.com/gajXH9PReE — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 23, 2021

These are the fundamentally transformative Marxist demands [check out number 3 under communist Equity demands]:

