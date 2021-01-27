Unfriendliest state to business Gov will run Joe’s Commerce Dept

The incoming administration will select Gina M. Raimondo, a far-left Democrat the media has dubbed as moderate, to guide a sprawling department critical to business and technology.

Her state finished dead last in friendliness to business six years running.

CNBC explained why Rhode Island is dead last every year for years under Raimondo: The state does poorly in the categories of Infrastructure, Economy, and the Cost of Doing Business.

Oh, is that all?

She’ll be great in Commerce! That’s what Democrats are saying.

The governor insists the state is on the comeback trail as job growth returns for the first time in more than a decade. Uh, not really. According to Forbes, she was the worst in 2020 too!

She’s also a big spender and taxer.

Only a puppet with dementia and progressive handlers could pick Raimondo.

Watch:

Only Joe Biden and the Democrats could pick a person who had their state rank dead last in business friendliness during their time as Governor to become the commerce secretary for our entire country. If it wasn’t so damn dangerous it would be comical. pic.twitter.com/h56MQYBNZN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 26, 2021

