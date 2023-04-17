Chicago’s Going Down! Mayor-Elect Johnson Responds to the Weekend Violence and Chaos

Chicago’s going down. Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson responded to the vandalism and chaos by the youth in Chicago this weekend. He warned people not to demonize these kids.

The soon-to-be mayor made them into victims who were deprived of opportunities. Pathetic.

Johnson has talked about defunding the police. Lots of luck with that Brandon.

This is what the little dears did all weekend.

Johnson needs to check the stats and consider tough love.


