Chicago’s Going Down! Mayor-Elect Johnson Responds to the Weekend Violence and Chaos

Chicago’s going down. Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson responded to the vandalism and chaos by the youth in Chicago this weekend. He warned people not to demonize these kids.
The soon-to-be mayor made them into victims who were deprived of opportunities. Pathetic.
Johnson has talked about defunding the police. Lots of luck with that Brandon.
JUST IN: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has released a statement on the crowds Saturday night in the Loop. https://t.co/uqHge6F83H @Brandon4Chicago pic.twitter.com/8QwQaq4QNe
— Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) April 16, 2023
This is what the little dears did all weekend.
Chicago last night (their new mayor wants to defund the police): pic.twitter.com/sQo6noI6kT
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts
📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰
There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023
On Saturday evening, mobs of youths rioted on Michigan Avenue in Chicago before shootings broke out. Two youths were shot and transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/go46qTJjDj
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2023
Johnson needs to check the stats and consider tough love.
I expect black people by and large, to act and speak like jackasses but the white people who support them with excuses and votes just boggles my mind. Its like white people have a suicide complex. When did white people become so damn dumb?