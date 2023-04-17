Chicago’s Going Down! Mayor-Elect Johnson Responds to the Weekend Violence and Chaos

Chicago’s going down. Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson responded to the vandalism and chaos by the youth in Chicago this weekend. He warned people not to demonize these kids.

The soon-to-be mayor made them into victims who were deprived of opportunities. Pathetic.

Johnson has talked about defunding the police. Lots of luck with that Brandon.

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has released a statement on the crowds Saturday night in the Loop. https://t.co/uqHge6F83H @Brandon4Chicago pic.twitter.com/8QwQaq4QNe — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) April 16, 2023

This is what the little dears did all weekend.

Chicago last night (their new mayor wants to defund the police): pic.twitter.com/sQo6noI6kT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts 📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

On Saturday evening, mobs of youths rioted on Michigan Avenue in Chicago before shootings broke out. Two youths were shot and transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/go46qTJjDj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2023

Johnson needs to check the stats and consider tough love.

