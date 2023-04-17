Tucker Interviews Elon Musk: Government Even Saw Our DMS

Monday night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight should be interesting. Tucker is interviewing Elon Musk. In this very brief clip, Mr. Musk says Twitter was home to various government agencies. They even had access to our direct messages. Awesome!

NEW – Elon Musk: “Various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter,” including to the users’ direct messages.pic.twitter.com/brMp8DlgKC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 16, 2023

He also believes AI could destroy civilization.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential – however, small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial – it has the potential of civilization destruction.”

Musk has called for a pause on AI.

The US is on the same track as Canada.

Canadians Are Living in Fear Under Trudeau’s Totalitarian Regime In the past few years: • Gun bans

• Canadians lost their right to protest (Freedom Convoy)

• elections appear to be rigged by the Chinese government@Lauren_Southern: “Canadians are living in a state of… pic.twitter.com/ACdVXTo0vJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 15, 2023

