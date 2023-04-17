Tucker Interviews Elon Musk: Government Even Saw Our DMS

M Dowling
Monday night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight should be interesting. Tucker is interviewing Elon Musk. In this very brief clip, Mr. Musk says Twitter was home to various government agencies. They even had access to our direct messages. Awesome!

He also believes AI could destroy civilization.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential – however, small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial – it has the potential of civilization destruction.”

Musk has called for a pause on AI.

The US is on the same track as Canada.


