Chief Justice Roberts Goes on CNN to Rationalize the Judicial Coup

Justice Roberts went on CNN to elevate the judiciary above the Executive and rationalize the judicial coup.

“So in our constitution, judges, the judiciary, is a co-equal branch of government,” Roberts said, “separate from the others, with the authority to interpret the constitution as law and strike down. Obviously, acts of Congress or acts of the president, and that innovation doesn’t work if the judiciary is not independent. It’s the job to obviously decide cases, but in the course of that, check the excesses of Congress or the executive, and that does require a degree of independence.”

If the Supreme Court were meant to be as influential as the Executive, it would have enforcement powers. They interpret the law, not create it.

Additionally, Congress is supposed to check the judiciary (Judiciary Act of 1802). Where is Congress? They could check the judiciary’s excesses.

The judiciary isn’t supposed to run the country. We didn’t vote for them.

Uh huh. And who checks the excesses of the activist Judiciary? https://t.co/vjx5NGOe0W — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 9, 2025

The Courts do not have jurisdiction over immigration, says Stephen Miller.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email