Dem Lawmakers Storm ICE Office Holding MS-13 and Child Rapists/Killers

Newark’s New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at the ICE Detention Center Protest.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested after attempting to enter a federal immigration detention center in Newark, where he had been protesting its opening, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

The lawmakers support the criminal aliens in the ICE facility.

This Is Who We Are

The facility is holding MS-13 gang members, child rapists and killers.

Baraka is a Democrat who wants to be governor. He tried to jump on a tour of the facility without making arrangements.

They didn’t ask for a tour and became very loud, obnoxious, and began pushing when caught trying to sneak in. Baraka was with Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

They became infuriated when they were not allowed to enter. There was yelling and pushing. Then, the officers swarmed Baraka. He was handcuffed and taken away.

The Department of Homeland Security said the lawmakers had not requested a facility tour. The department said further that as a bus carrying detainees was entering the facility, “a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility.”

It said Menendez, Watson Coleman, and several other protesters were “holed up in a guard shack” at the facility.

It is clearly a political stunt, but his buddies, the “eyewitnesses,” claimed innocence.

JUST IN: Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka was just arrested for allegedly storming an ICE detention facility. Good. The incident was confirmed by Interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba on X. “The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and… pic.twitter.com/1M4N2m3MqR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 9, 2025

