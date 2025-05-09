Trump Looks to Peace with China’s Involvement

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Chinese officials have proposed arranging a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to help negotiate a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to the report, Chinese officials also suggested that China could serve as a “guarantor” for a peace deal by sending peacekeeping troops to the region. When asked whether China was considering sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that he would not respond to “hypothetical questions.”

Trump confirmed China’s potential involvement.

“It’s a natural thing to ask,” Trump said when questioned about reaching out to China to help mediate between Russia and Ukraine. “I think so, yes.” Trump has proposed a 30-day ceasefire as a launching pad for peace talks, with a clear warning: violate the truce, and expect tough sanctions.

I do not recall a better spoken Vice President in my lifetime. JD Vance gives an update on Russian Ukraine peace deal negotiations. pic.twitter.com/0Md3hnrYgq — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 7, 2025

President Trump is also looking for denuclearization.

BREAKING: Donald Trump wants to work with Russia and China to denuclearize and end the Russia-Ukraine war This is huge! Donald Trump is the most pro-peace president of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/bPI2AKaol3 — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) January 23, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email