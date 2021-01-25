Chief Justice Roberts will not preside over DJT trial, look at who will

Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy “is expected to preside” over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, a Senate source told Fox News on Monday.

Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy will preside over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Leahy, D-Vt., confirmed that he will preside over the trial in a statement Monday.

The president pro tempore has allegedly presided over Senate impeachment trials of non-presidents. “When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes an additional special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws,” Leahy said. “It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously.”

Except when Presidents Johnson and Clinton went to trial, the Chief Justice presided.

Dems are burning down the Constitution. Shame on any Republican who is a party to this.

oh, and Leahy is a socialist.

