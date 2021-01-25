Patients who took part in clinical trials at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) were not told the scientists received nearly 9 million dollars in royalties for their discoveries by pharmaceutical companies and device makers.

The information only becomes public after someone, in this case, the Alliance for Human Research Protection, a patient advocacy group, secures the information via a Freedom of Information Act.

The press agency has reported that 916 present and former NIH researchers received annual royalty payments averaging $9700 but could receive as much as $150 000.

Would the patients who subjected themselves to the risks of trial treatment have done so if they knew scientists had financial interests in the drugs?

It seems like something that should be divulged. It’s a conflict of interests.

The NIH has done this before.

Dr. Fauci is one of the beneficiaries who had to take the money, but he felt uncomfortable with it, and donated it to charity. Heck, why not, he makes $413,000 a year, more than the President of the United States.

