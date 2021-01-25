Oops! Texas looks to gain House seats thanks to Joe

One of Biden’s executive orders may have granted Texas and Texas Republicans some seats in the House.

The executive action signed by Biden might turn out to be a positive for the GOP. He ordered illegal aliens to be counted in the 2020 census. This is a reversal of President Trump’s order.

Adding illegals back into the census will likely result in Texas gaining seats in the U.S. House.

Democrats expected to gain seats in the 2020 election., but the “blue wave” never happened. It was Republicans who made significant gains at the state level, and they now have a significant advantage in redistricting.

The Dallas Morning News reports that it includes two million more people and between one and three seats.

Most of the executive actions were a disaster, but here is one good one.

