Chief Warren has a new idiotic idea for housing, cars, electric bills

Chief Warren appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday to tell us all her latest idiotic ideas for America. Basically, she said she wants to change U.S. policy on climate change.

She swore she’d “do everything a president can do all by herself, that is, the things you don’t have to do by going to Congress.” Warren will end energy mining and drilling on federal lands or offshore and she won’t have a coal lobbyist as head of the EPA.

That’s a slam at Andrew Wheeler who was an attorney for a coal producer.

We’re finally energy independent since we are the largest exporter of oil and gas in the world. We are no longer dependent on the warring elements in the Middle East. All I heard growing up was we had to become independent of mid-East oil and now she wants us to become dependent on them and China.

The hard-left revolutionary also has a plan for housing:

“What scares me is every time you go back to the scientists, they tell you two things,” the senator said. “It’s worse than we thought, and we have less time.”

“That means we’ve got to be willing to do things, for example, like regulation. By 2028, no new buildings, no new houses, without a zero carbon footprint.”

You can’t even reach zero. Someone should tell her.

Then she shared her plan for your moving vehicles and your electricity:

“By 2030, trucks — light-duty trucks and cars, zero carbon footprint. By 2035, all production of electricity, zero carbon footprint,” Warren said.

“We do three regulations, we can cut our carbon footprint by 70 percent,” she said. She also made it about racism, of course, the phoniest argument out there. Racism isn’t the reason minorities are poorer than whites.

The woman also plans to put environmental justice at the heart of the climate plan. That’s communism, by the way.

“We also need to make environmental justice really at the heart of our climate plan,” Warren said.

“A central part of the plan for me is I want to put a trillion dollars into cleaning up the places that collectively we have destroyed as a nation and bringing them back,” she said.

The ones destroying the country are Democrats. Just take a look at those cities and states run by them.

Watch:

