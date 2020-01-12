California’s beautiful waterways have dangerous levels of fecal matter

California’s waterways are filled with dangerous levels of fecal matter as the state races to socialist third-world status.

Some of California’s most beautiful rivers, beaches and streams are contaminated with fecal bacteria that exceed state limits. Kayakers, swimmers, and the state’s reputation are all at risk.

Water quality officials agree that the source of at least some of the fecal bacteria is California’s growing homeless population, most of whom don’t have reliable access to toilets. [or, they don’t want to use toilets]

“Fecal contamination of waterways is a widespread problem and becoming more urgent in states with large homeless populations. In Seattle, homeless people living in RVs are accused of dumping raw sewage straight into storm drains, which flows directly to local waterways. In Oregon, workers cleaning up homeless camps along the Willamette River in Eugene routinely find feces and needles.”

In 2019, Cali had more than 150,000 homeless and the number is growing quickly. About 72% prefer not to use shelters and they sleep outside.

