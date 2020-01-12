Speaker Pelosi might call Bolton & file new articles of impeachment

Speaker Pelosi told ABC News’ “This Week,” Sunday morning, that she believes the House will call former national security advisor John Bolton to testify, even though the House is set to vote, Tuesday, to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial. She also left open the possibility of filing new articles of impeachment.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) concluded their impeachment inquiries by their respective committees a month ago but Republicans don’t believe they have evidence of an impeachable offense.

The wisdom of them not going to court to gather witnesses was questioned by their supporters.

Pelosi and her Senate counterpart, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) planned to keep the articles of impeachment back until the Senate agreed to call witnesses. The Senate won’t bow to Speaker Pelosi’s wishes and it’s not their job to make the case for impeachment she claims she already made.

The Speaker relented and will send the articles on Tuesday, but she will continue the harassment of the President. She claims they have the evidence to impeach so what’s the problem?

.@GStephanopoulos: “If the Senate does not subpoena John Bolton and other witness will the House move to subpoena?” Pelosi: “Well, it’s not excluded…but we’ll see what they do. But we do think there’s enough evidence to remove the president from office” https://t.co/DrRhiob214 pic.twitter.com/3u4tgaEWaz — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

DEMOCRATS WILL PROBABLY CALL BOLTON TO TESTIFY

Democrats may decide to call Bolton to testify about a possible quid-pro-quo between Trump and Ukrainian officials regarding an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, even though the articles of impeachment are already published.

The President has already said he will claim Executive Privilege because he can’t just let a former national security advisor say whatever he wants.

“It’s not excluded,” Pelosi said on “This Week” Sunday, referring to a possible House subpoena to Bolton. “We do think there is enough evidence to remove the president.”

Then why is she demanding witnesses?

“We have done our job,” Pelosi added. “We hope the Senate would do that as well.”

“It’s about a fair trial. They take an oath to have a fair trial and we think that would be with witnesses and documentation,” the Democratic leader concluded. “Now, the ball is in their court to either do that or pay the price.”

They’re still fishing for a crime. Schiff didn’t call Bolton and Mulvaney because they might strengthen the President’s case. That is probably what would happen.

The GOP has made it clear that if witnesses are allowed, it intends to call Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the elusive whistleblower, whose account of a call between Trump and Ukrainian officials gave rise to the impeachment inquiry itself.

NOT LIKELY BOLTON WILL HELP THEM

Meanwhile, John Bolton is fundraising for his PAC on his belief that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional. He said the President tweeted in agreement in a tweet.

Smart analysis, I fully agree! https://t.co/0YMU7GunDt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

He doesn’t sound like someone who plans to sell out the President.

“Pelosi…insisted that House committees could not pursue…witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton because there was no time to delay in getting this impeachment to the Senate. She then waited a month and counting to send the articles,” Jonathan Turley wrote for The Hill.

NEW ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

‘Crazy Nancy’ left open the possibility that she could file additional articles of impeachment. She keeps talking about calling witnesses. The Democrats should have done it when they were putting the President on trial — without any rights — but it was a rush. The President was a national security risk we were told.

.@gstephanopoulos: “You said he’s [Trump] violating the Constitution again and again. Do you think it’s possible that the House might have to file new articles of impeachment?” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Well, let’s just see what the Senate does.” https://t.co/DrRhiob214 pic.twitter.com/Bp1Qj6igHd — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020