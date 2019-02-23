Chief Warren Spends Trillions of Stolen Taxpayer $$$ in 1:32 Minutes

Elizabeth Warren, the far-left Democrat from Massachusetts, can’t think of enough ways to spend our money. If elected, she would quickly destroy the already debt-ridden nation.

She is running on Universal daycare, Universal health care, Universal income (in Green New Deal), Universal jobs program (in GND), “Free college,” real resources for opioid addiction, ultra-millionaire tax, infrastructure expenditures which will help the GND as they tear all the buildings down, open borders, reparations for anyone who isn’t white, and she wants our guns.

It’s really funny how she pretends she’s not a Communist or Socialist, and actually says she’s a capitalist who wants regulations.

The hard-left nutjob is talking trillions of dollars and a complete loss of individual freedom. She really believes she has the right to steal our money and our freedoms.

Universal healthcare alone would eventually take half our paychecks. The universal daycare nationalizes parenting — fabulous — just what we need.

Forget the fact that wild spending by irresponsible politicians is one of our biggest problems right now.

Watch the thief spend other peoples’ money as the catatonic followers give her a standing ovation:

Warren says the USA has an “ugly history of racism” and must pay for it with reparations based on skin color. As if that isn’t enough, the fake Indian wants to cover for her fraudulent claims by adding Native-Americans.

Native-Americans, of which she is NOT one, are “part of the conversation.”

2020 Watch: @ewarren – asked in NH about her support for #reparations for black Americans affected by slavery – highlights the country’s “ugly history of racism. We need to confront it head on.” Adds that Native Americans “are part of the conversation” #nhpolitics #FITN #mapoli pic.twitter.com/xTMBcIzQCi — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 23, 2019

Since anyone tied to slavery gets reparations, I should get them even though I’m white. My father’s family was opposed to slavery. On my mother’s side, the ancestors fought in the Civil War on the side of the Union, and one died in Andersonville. It entitles me to reparations. I also want reparations from the British for stealing my several-times great grandmother’s land. An English Lord lives on it now. All of her family starved to death and she was the only one who made it out alive.