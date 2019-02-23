Kamala Bald-Faced LIES About Campaign Shopping Jaunt with Reporters



The ‘female Obama’ Kamala Harris went shopping with political editors from CNN, CBS, and NBC. She was roundly criticized, as were the reporters, for the obvious conflict of interest. Reporters are not supposed to be promoting and actively campaigning with candidates. Even if it’s only appearances that are problematic, it’s too much.

It was especially bad since they were gushing over her at a campaign stop. The event wasn’t merely a shopping excursion. She was at a shop run by a woman who had grown up disadvantaged, and she was followed by cameras.

It should have been embarrassing, but not to her or the reporters. She doubled-down with a lie on national TV.

Harris was on The Daily Show and portrayed it as her foes criticizing innocent her because she went shopping. That is a bald-faced lie, and Trevor Noah never called her on it. He lied along with her. No one in the media is calling her out for it.

It had NOTHING to do with her shopping and everything to do with the “neutral” reporters shopping with her and falling all over themselves to tell her how great the ugly jacket looked on her.

Go to about 3:30:

DESCENDED FROM SLAVE OWNERS

She is a thoroughly dishonest woman who slept her way to the top with Willie Brown. Harris is half-Jamaican and half-East Indian but tries to horn in on the African-American very real victimhood. The only problem is she not only isn’t descended from slaves. Her great grandmother was a plantation slave owner.

It’s funny that she wants reparations paid. Hopefully, she will pay extra.

Kamala Harris is a direct descendant of Jamaican slave owners, that makes her a true Democrat. Full Videohttps://t.co/QNoRIFvf7u#NoAgenda#Kamala2020 #Slavery pic.twitter.com/ILRXFAsisR — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) February 22, 2019

Now, she probably won’t have to pay reparations because her skin tone is darker than mine. I will have to pay, even though my father’s family were here in 1610 and rejected slavery, and my mother’s family were Irish in servitude to the British who stole their land.

DISHONEST ON THE SMOLLETT CASE

Almost immediately after the alleged hate crime against Jussie Smollett, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker called it a “modern day lynching.” The attack was being used to promote their lynching law that she wanted to be passed.

Harris tweeted on the 29th of January, the day of the attack, “This was an attempted modern-day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

As the case unfolded, caught off guard by reporters, she said she was waiting for the facts. Some suggest she was possibly behind the Smollett hoax.

“Okay, so I will say this about that case. I think the facts are still unfolding and I’m very concerned about obviously, the initial, um, allegation that he [Smollett] made about what might have happened,” Harris said.

“And it’s something we should all take seriously whenever anyone, um, alleges that kind of behavior, but there should be an investigation,” she added. “And I think that once the investigation has concluded, then we can all comment, but I’m not going to comment until I know the outcome of the investigation.”

Her expression was something to behold. She jumped on it initially and could have been in on it, but now she wants the facts. How dishonest she is.

ONE DISHONEST WOMAN:

She did finally issue a statement in which she hinted it’s still Republicans’ fault. They’re all racists and homophobes ya know. A number of Democrats are now saying Trump and Trump supporters set the tone.

Like most of you, I’ve seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I’m sad, frustrated, and disappointed. pic.twitter.com/91OHOymShi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 21, 2019