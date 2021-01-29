Chief Warren wants to go after Reddit traders, not Wall Street, for GameStop

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Elizabeth Warren is a typical socialist, and she is showing her true colors with the GameStop explosion. She feigns supporting the middle class and the needy, but she only supports the elites. She is going after the Reddit traders who took it to the rich Hedge Fund managers.

Warren is going after the Reddit little guys.

She wants to subpoena day traders who broke the backs of the dirty hedge fund managers.

Biden hasn’t said a word, nor has Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders. They are the party of Wall Street and crony socialism.

The Reddit players exposed the Hedge Funds that had rigged the system.

Her rich friends are losing money and she wants to stop that!

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.