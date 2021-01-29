Psaki on GameStop, we’re getting Americans ‘back to work’

Dictator Biden has already killed tens of thousands of jobs with his more than forty fiats. Yet, when Jen Psaki was asked about GameStop during her presser Friday, she avoided answering the question. Instead, she actually said they are concentrating on getting people back to work.

“I know it’s a big story, but our focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work,” Psaki answered.

She won’t answer it because they are on the side of the cheating Hedge Fund elite.

How are we going to tolerate these dishonest elitists backing up Wall Street over the little guys for the next four years?

Watch:

A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about GameStop. “I know it’s a big story, but our focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work,” Psaki answered. https://t.co/5QHatDJGqi pic.twitter.com/HGAlCi4tgZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2021

