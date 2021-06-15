Child killer was arrested repeatedly this year and released



















A 23-year-old man is charged with the brutal murder of a Fargo, North Dakota girl.

Fourteen-year-old Jupiter ‘Daisy’ Paulsen was skateboarding from her father’s house to her mother’s at 7 am on Friday, June 4th when she was attacked. Allegedly, she was a random victim of Arthur Prince Kollie. He is on tape attacking the girl.

He attacked her for no apparent reason. The attack was caught on a security video from a store. The attacker strangled and stabbed her 25 times. She survived for a while in the hospital but there was no brain activity.

According to Heavy.com, court records show that Kollie was on probation from a 2017 conviction and other cases in Cass County. Reports indicate the suspect was previously convicted of simple assault on a peace officer and was accused of striking an officer multiple times in the face.

“In December 2020, Kollie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,” the report said. “He pleaded guilty to those charges in May 2021 and was sentenced to 27 days in jail, with credit for already serving 27 days behind bars, and 18 months of probation.”

The left wants more gun laws and they don’t enforce the ones they have.

LONG RAP SHEET AND CONSTANT ARRESTS WITHOUT REAL PUNISHMENT

Kollie has also been arrested three times in Cass County in 2021, court records show. One of the arrests occurred just days before he is accused of killing Jupiter Paulsen, according to Cass County court records viewed by Heavy.

According to Cass County court records, Kollie was charged with criminal trespass on February 4, 2021, and pleaded guilty on April 26, 2021, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended. He was arrested on April 26, 2021, the day of his sentencing, on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, and sentenced to unsupervised probation. He was arrested on June 1, 2021, and charged with resisting a police officer. He pleaded guilty the same day of his arrest and was given a deferred sentence and 11 months of unsupervised probation.

Valley News Live reports the trespassing case stemmed from an incident at a gas station and the resisting arrest charge came after Kollie was accused of being in a fight at Fort Noks, a downtown Fargo bar.

To recap, he was arrested four times since February, once was three days before he killed the child, and his sentence was deferred. Why? Why was he not in prison? The teenaged girl would still be alive if not for our weak justice system and foolish, culpable judges.

At first, her father was hopeful and started a GoFundMe for her care. Unfortunately, she soon died.

Mr. Paulsen wrote:

We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes…

This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations…

