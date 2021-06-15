The World now knows the truth about figurehead Joe Biden

By
M. Dowling
-
5

The White House on Tuesday lowered expectations as President Biden, the most popular president ever, arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin— with a senior Biden administration official telling reporters they are “not expecting a big set of deliverables” from the Wednesday talks.

After Biden called Putin a “killer” and made a fool of himself in Cornwall and Brussels, it is doubtful that Putin will do anything other than mow over him.

NATO BOMBED

After showing up two-and-a-half hours late for his news conference at the NATO summit, Joe Biden read from a prepared list so he wouldn’t get in trouble with whoever it is he gets in trouble with – we don’t know who that is.

NOT DEEP THOUGHT

We posted this next one earlier. A reporter claimed he was deep in thought. No, he wasn’t. We aren’t sure what went on but he definitely isn’t capable of deep thought.

Here is the leader of the free world worried he will be in trouble:

HIS HANDLERS WOULDN’T LET HIM TALK

Biden and members of his team met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday morning at the NATO summit in Brussels.

After being held outside the room for 90 minutes, reporters were finally allowed in the room.

Biden said they had a good meeting and that was it.

Biden sat there in silence while White House staff yelled at reporters to get out of the room.

His handlers don’t let him talk, that’s clear.

Watch him noT talk:

MASS?

He didn’t show up for Mass with the Pope, but the Catholic News Agency now claims it wasn’t on the schedule. It would be odd if he was slated for mass. It would put the Pope in an awkward position since Biden stands opposed to Catholic church teaching on most key matters of faith and doctrine.

Giving Biden Holy Communion sounds a bit sacriligious.

How could the NY Times think the Babylon Bee, a satire site, publishes fake news? We think this might soon be true!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

5 COMMENTS

  2. Are you awake yet America??? this is a guy his handlers had to drag out of his basement for what 6 or 7 campaign rallies and didn’t even know what state he was in, constantly mumbling incoherently, couldn’t even draw 80 people to a rally but got 80 MILLION votes, i bet some of our allies at this g 7 summit are sh*ting there pants behind closed doors and others are excited that mumbles Joe has opened up the U.S. ATM machine for them!!!! the election was stolen !!!!!!!!!!

  3. “so he wouldn’t get in trouble with whoever it is he gets in trouble with – we don’t know who that is.” He gets his instructions from Obama who inturn gets them from Xi.

  4. Everyone knows that Biden , Harris, Obama, Pelosi te al cheated to get him into office. The aforementioned cheated to get him elected.

    Biden is demented. Beyond that, he is a racist and is pro-abortion. No wonder he wasn’t meeting with the Pope.

    What a buffoon he is.

    Biden is NOT my president.

  5. We’re awake, but what about the media? The sheep won’t wake up until they see it on the front page of the NY Times or the communist news network.

  6. Breaking-Russia says you got some splainin’ to do about a destroyer in the Black Sea.
    They have told the US under Xhou O Bai Den to stay out and earlier a ship was ordered to change course and move away.
    Original article posted earlier this morning. (9hours)

    Aggregator headline-Biden Launches Domestic Terrorism Strategy Targeting “Anti-Government Ideology”

Leave a Reply