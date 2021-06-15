The World now knows the truth about figurehead Joe Biden



















The White House on Tuesday lowered expectations as President Biden, the most popular president ever, arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin— with a senior Biden administration official telling reporters they are “not expecting a big set of deliverables” from the Wednesday talks.

After Biden called Putin a “killer” and made a fool of himself in Cornwall and Brussels, it is doubtful that Putin will do anything other than mow over him.

NATO BOMBED

After showing up two-and-a-half hours late for his news conference at the NATO summit, Joe Biden read from a prepared list so he wouldn’t get in trouble with whoever it is he gets in trouble with – we don’t know who that is.

UPDATE – Biden finally appeared 2.5 hours late, held a short speech, and is now calling selected reporters from a prepared list of names. pic.twitter.com/wxTQILcfJ9 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 14, 2021

NOT DEEP THOUGHT

We posted this next one earlier. A reporter claimed he was deep in thought. No, he wasn’t. We aren’t sure what went on but he definitely isn’t capable of deep thought.

Only three options here IMO:

1) Biden is hooked into an earpiece

2) Trying to remember what he was rehearsing earlier bc *his team knew this prearranged question was coming*

3) Random silence while his dementia brain froze for 8 secondshttps://t.co/fp9lZi7YE1 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 14, 2021

Here is the leader of the free world worried he will be in trouble:

President Biden appears confused as he speaks at US-EU summit: “I’m going to get in trouble. But, anyway, we’ll get back to that. But we, you know.. there’s a lot that, that is — It’s happening. I used to always…” pic.twitter.com/zSwvkHSj3O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 15, 2021

HIS HANDLERS WOULDN’T LET HIM TALK

Biden and members of his team met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday morning at the NATO summit in Brussels.

After being held outside the room for 90 minutes, reporters were finally allowed in the room.

Biden said they had a good meeting and that was it.

Biden sat there in silence while White House staff yelled at reporters to get out of the room.

His handlers don’t let him talk, that’s clear.

Watch him noT talk:

MASS?

He didn’t show up for Mass with the Pope, but the Catholic News Agency now claims it wasn’t on the schedule. It would be odd if he was slated for mass. It would put the Pope in an awkward position since Biden stands opposed to Catholic church teaching on most key matters of faith and doctrine.

Giving Biden Holy Communion sounds a bit sacriligious.

According to Vatican sources, there is no meeting scheduled today between Pope Francis and President Biden. This story has been updated. — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) June 15, 2021

How could the NY Times think the Babylon Bee, a satire site, publishes fake news? We think this might soon be true!

Biden Announces Putin Meeting Was A Success, Hunter Now Has A Job With Russian Pipeline https://t.co/urO45g3sVs — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 15, 2021

