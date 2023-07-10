Child Molester Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Prison

Child molester Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in the federal prison where he is serving hundreds of years for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including gold medal-winning Olympians.

Nassar, 59, was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back, and six times in the chest in the Sunday afternoon attack in the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Central Florida, a union official told The Post.

They say he’s lucky to be alive, but is that living? The staff allegedly saved his life because of their quick response. The knife hit vital organs, and he’s still in danger.

However, Nassar is in stable condition. He has a collapsed lung.

No one is quite sure how anyone got to him since he only associates with other pedophiles in a special wing. It could be a staffing issue. The staff has been complaining of understaffing.

The prison has 1200 male inmates, and it’s unclear if they know who did it.

HE ABUSED MORE THAN 300 WOMEN AND GIRLS

More than 300 girls and women, including Olympians like Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, accused the former Michigan State University sports doctor of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment in a pattern of horrendous abuse that stretched back decades.

He eventually admitted sexually assaulting athletes at the university and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The abuse led to three separate prison sentences in state and federal trials.

