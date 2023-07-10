They’re Getting Ready to Replace Angry Joe Cool

Something’s up in the Democrat Party. The media is beginning to tell the truth about Uncle Joe Biden.

Axios reported that Joe Biden is downright abusive to his staff. I think Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsom are waiting in the wings.

In public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, Axios admits he’s prone to yelling, to the point of being abusive.

”Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast,” Axios reports.

Axios says he likes to promote the nice, cool Uncle Joe image with Aviator glasses, but that’s not him.

His nasty comments includes: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

Allegedly, Uncle Joe interrogates his staff in a nasty manner. Some say he’s policy driven and it makes him a better executive, says Axios. [Neither of those things are true.]

Jeff Connaughton, a former Biden campaign and Senate aide who was chief of staff to Kaufman when he filled Biden’s seat in the Senate, wrote about Biden’s temper in his 2012 book on Washington corruption, “The Payoff: Why Wall Street Wins.”

Connaughton wrote that as a senator, Biden was an “egomaniacal autocrat … determined to manage his staff through fear.”

That’s still true as far as I can see. Combine that with his mental feebleness, and he’s a disaster for the Democrat Party in 2024. They have to replace him and will wait until the last possible moment.

