Child Rapist Murderer Might Go Free Thanks to a Kamala Law

A pedophile felon lured an 8-year-old girl to his home with ice cream. He then brutally raped and murdered her. He was only 15 when he committed the crime. A jury is considering whether he should be reformed and released. He is allegedly a model prisoner and has had therapy.

Neighbors of pedophile Adrian Gonzalez who brutally raped and murdered Madyson Middleton, 8, fear his release as jury decides his fate thanks to Kamala Harris-backed reforms.

He also raped her as she lay dying and then wrapped her body in a trash bag before leaving it in a dumpster beneath the Tannery Arts Center apartment complex where they both lived.

Intending to gratify his dark sexual urges and then take his own life, Gonzalez strangled Middleton for 30 minutes and then sexually assaulted her. When he thought she was dead, he began stuffing her in a trash bag. Then he realized she was still alive, and stabbed her in the neck.

Now 25, the evil killer could be released.

JUST IN: California felon who brutally r—d and mur—d a 8-year-old girl after luring her with ice cream could soon be back on the streets due to a WOKE California juvenile justice law authored by Kamala Harris during her tenure as California’s Attorney General The jury of… pic.twitter.com/H6x9GCA9qu — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 16, 2025

THE TRIAL

Under California law, a law promoted by Kamala Harris and California wokes, those convicted for crimes as juveniles, even if it’s murder, are eligible for release on their 25th birthday. The exception is if prosecutors prove they are a continued danger to the public. And now 25-year-old Adrian Jerry “AJ” Gonzalez is hoping to be set free. This is despite admitting to the 2015 murder of his 8-year-old neighbor, Maddy Middleton.

The two-month trial of Gonzalez is about to conclude in Santa Cruz County. As KRON4 reports, jurors have heard, among other witnesses, from psychologists called by both the prosecution and the defense.

On Monday, Gonzalez’s defense attorney, Charlie Stevens, called to the stand forensic psychologist and Stanford professor Dr. Roger Karlsson. He evaluated Gonzalez through in-person interviews, psychological tests, police reports, and more.

The Test

Per KRON4, Karlsson administered a test known as PCL-R to determine psychopathy in Gonzalez. And as he told the jury, “As an adult, his score was moderate. I gave him a score of 17, which is 13 points lower than what is considered a psychopath.” He explained that Gonzalez scored higher than the average person but considerably lower than the score of 30, considered a marker of psychopaths.

Karlsson further testified that Gonzalez showed “average intelligence,” and he said he was “pretty convinced” that Gonzalez has some form of autism.

They don’t know why he committed this heinous crime and have never seen a 15-year-old commit a crime like that.

Assistant District Attorney Tara George said Gonzalez “has no emotion, sheds no tears, there is no regret, and no remorse” for the crime.

He will kill again if released. It’s obvious.

He was supposed to be released last October, but the prosecutor challenged the release last August.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email