Judge Boasberg’s Daughter Provides Legal Advice to Criminal Aliens

Judge Boasberg’s daughter Katharine works for NGO Partners for Justice. They are anti-incarceration, and they provide legal advice to criminal aliens and violent gang members.

Judge Boasberg is working hard to keep Tren de Aragua gangsters in the country. He told Donald Trump to turn around the planes filled with violent gangsters.

Chief Justice Roberts just rebuked President Trump for wanting to impeach Judge Boasberg. The madness is everywhere.


