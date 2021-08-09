Chilling 911 call after officer’s murdered in a weekend of 66 shootings

















Despite strict gun laws, some areas of Chicago are hellholes of violent crime. There is little accountability for criminals and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a disaster. She’s finally calling for an end to the acrimony between police and the [criminal] community, although she was one of the people attacking the police in the past.

In less than 72 hours, at least 66 people were shot, eight to ten fatally, including a young officer.

During a traffic stop this weekend, three suspects opened fire on two police officers. Officer Ella French, 29, was murdered, and her partner, Carlos Yanez, is in very critical condition.

Officer French gave birth to a daughter only two months ago and recently returned from maternity leave.

The three suspects are in custody and one is hospitalized.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot dead last night at the age of 29. She just returned from maternity leave and leaves behind a 2 month old baby. pic.twitter.com/HBHATC1xbH — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) August 8, 2021

Chilling CPD call:

Listen to the CPD scanner as 2 police officers are shot in Chicago Chilling pic.twitter.com/iVS62e5ULN — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

According to ABC7, he has been on the job since August 2014, is 39 years old, and married with a young son.

The other officer shot in the head last night in West Englewood. 3 gun shot wounds. One exited eye (lost one eye), one in the shoulder, one lodged in the back of the head. He's hanging on. Say a prayer. pic.twitter.com/SkkphENTyI — Dan Proft (@DanProft) August 8, 2021

