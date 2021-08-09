Chilling 911 call after officer’s murdered in a weekend of 66 shootings

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Despite strict gun laws, some areas of Chicago are hellholes of violent crime. There is little accountability for criminals and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a disaster. She’s finally calling for an end to the acrimony between police and the [criminal] community, although she was one of the people attacking the police in the past.

In less than 72 hours, at least 66 people were shot, eight to ten fatally, including a young officer.

During a traffic stop this weekend, three suspects opened fire on two police officers. Officer Ella French, 29, was murdered, and her partner, Carlos Yanez, is in very critical condition.

Officer French gave birth to a daughter only two months ago and recently returned from maternity leave.

The three suspects are in custody and one is hospitalized.

Chilling CPD call:

According to ABC7, he has been on the job since August 2014, is 39 years old, and married with a young son.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply