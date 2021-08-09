DHS warns of a threat from Trump supporters without ‘specific evidence’

















The Department of Homeland Security has released yet another bulletin warning of an ‘increasing but modest’ threat of violence related to an online ‘conspiracy theory’ that Trump will be reinstated.

“DHS says in the bulletin they do not have specific evidence there is a plot imminent,” ABC news reports.

“Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized,” according to a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin obtained by ABC News.

ABC News reported that a DHS senior official says there are discussions and theories beyond online extremist and conspiracy communities

“As public visibility of the narratives increases, we are concerned about more calls to violence. Reporting indicates that the timing for these activities may occur during August 2021, although we lack information on specific plots or planned actions,” the bulletin sent to state and local partners reads.

The department “does not have the luxury of waiting till we uncover information with the level of specificity, regarding a potential location and the time of an attack” to act on potential threats due to the threat environment, the senior DHS official explained.

“Past circumstances have illustrated that calls for violence could expand rapidly in the public domain and may be occurring outside of publicly available channels. As such, lone offenders and small groups of individuals could mobilize to violence with little-to-no warning,” the bulletin says.

This is a complete fraud meant to turn people against the right. It’s Alinsky on speed.

